Oct 14 Online social networking tool Twitter Inc
is finalizing a $1 billion revolving credit facility ahead of
its expected initial public offering, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are leading the deal that backs
the most highly anticipated go public transaction in the
technology space since Facebook Inc.
Representatives from the five banks declined to comment.
Revolving credits, which are generally used to back general
corporate purposes and capital expenditures, guarantee access to
funding for corporations. Companies are required to pay a
commitment fee for the availability of capital even if the
revolving credit remains undrawn.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are also underwriters of the
IPO, which was filed publicly on October 3.
Twitter is expected to go public some time before
Thanksgiving and has yet to determine pricing, according to
Reuters, but analysts expect the company that posted a $69
million loss last year to seek a valuation of at least $10
billion.