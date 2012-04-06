By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 5
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Twitter filed a lawsuit
on Thursday in a U.S. court against five websites that it
accuses of creating tools for spamming, as the social media firm
battles a wave of automated tweets barraging real users with
anything from Viagra ads to virus-ridden links.
Often billed as a service to help a Twitter account gain
followers, websites can take control of an account, known as a
bot, that follows or sends automated tweets at real users in the
hope that some will follow the bot back or click through links
the bot has sent out.
"As our engineers continue to combat spammers with strong
safeguards and technical efforts, today we're adding another
weapon to our arsenal: the law," Twitter said in a blog post.
Twitter now claims 140 million active users. As its user
base has grown, so have bots and spam, emerging as a problem
that Twitter fears could dilute the online conversation and irk
bona fide users.
Litigation isn't a novel approach: both Facebook and
Google have taken spammers to court in recent years
with success.
The defendants listed in the suit filed in the U.S. Federal
Court in San Franciso are TweetAttacks, TweetAdder, TweetBuddy,
James Lucero of justinlover.info and Garland E Harris of
troption.com.
The defendants could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters.
"We've focused on tool providers; They have willfully
created tools that enable others to propagate spam on Twitter,"
Twitter said.
"With this suit, we're going straight to the source. By
shutting down tool providers, we will prevent other spammers
from having these services at their disposal. Further, we hope
the suit acts as a deterrent to other spammers, demonstrating
the strength of our commitment to keep them off Twitter."
In its blog post, Twitter noted its recent acquisition of
Dasient, a web security company that Twitter says represents a
part of its "larger investment in security and fraud
protection."
(Editing by Ed Davies)