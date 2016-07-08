July 8 Twitter Inc is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's cable network Turner Broadcasting for rights to stream live sports, technology news website Recode reported.

The deal could be similar to Twitter's agreement with the NFL to stream some of its Thursday Night Football games this fall, Recode said, citing sources. (on.recode.net/29z1lZQ)

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.