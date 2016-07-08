BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Twitter Inc is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's cable network Turner Broadcasting for rights to stream live sports, technology news website Recode reported.
The deal could be similar to Twitter's agreement with the NFL to stream some of its Thursday Night Football games this fall, Recode said, citing sources. (on.recode.net/29z1lZQ)
Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.