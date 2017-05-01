May 1 Twitter Inc's shares rose 6
percent on Monday after a report that the company is partnering
with Bloomberg LP for streaming news, marking the stock's third
straight day of gains following strong results last week.
Twitter and Bloomberg Media will create a service that will
stream news produced solely for Twitter, the Wall Street Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/2oNTp10)
"(The share movement) is solely because of the Bloomberg
partnership. There will be exclusive content streaming on
Twitter, and that's innovative. The market appears to like
that," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.
Twitter reported its strongest user growth in over a year
last week. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey cited technical changes
to Twitter's timeline as one of the reasons for the growth.
The microblogging service's user growth had stalled in the
past few quarters, prompting the company to take steps to
attract subscribers and advertisers alike.
"There is a steady string of positive news on Twitter that
is changing the narrative. And as the narrative improves, it
makes that much easier for the advertisers to have comfort with
the platform," Richard Greenfield from BTIG said.
Twitter received a setback last month when it lost a deal to
live stream NFL games this year to Amazon.com Inc.
CFRA analyst Scott Kessler said the Bloomberg deal could
allay some investor concerns following the loss of the NFL deal
and the prospects of live video, a big focus area for Twitter.
"I think a lot of people wondered how (Twitter) is going to
fill up that hole and what does that say about the future of
live video," Kessler said.
Dorsey snapped up more than half a million of the company's
shares for about $9.5 million, according to a filing on Friday.
Twitter was abuzz with takeover chatter last year involving
big names such as Salesforce.com Inc and Walt Disney Co
. The rumors died down due to the lack of concrete
offers.
Including Monday's gains, Twitter's shares are now up 6.8
percent so far this year. The stock had lost about 30 percent of
its value in 2016.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)