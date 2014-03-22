(Recasts with concerns about curbs in other countries,
By Gerry Shih and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Turkey's abrupt ban on
Twitter Inc stirred concerns on Friday that the country
may pull the plug on other social media and Internet services as
it grapples with internal turmoil.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has in the past threatened to
block Facebook Inc and Google Inc's YouTube as
well, though both remained online.
YouTube rejected requests by the Turkish government in
recent weeks to block certain videos, according to a report in
the Wall Street Journal on Friday, citing anonymous sources.
Some people within Google feared an imminent blackout in the
wake of Twitter's ban, the Journal cited the people as saying.
YouTube did not return requests for comment.
Twitter said on Friday it hopes access to its social media
service in Turkey will be restored soon, a day after it was
blocked by the country's government.
The ban, which has proven to be not entirely effective, is
the latest effort by a government to squash critical comments
that flow freely over online social networks.
For Twitter, the block highlights the thorny policy
challenge facing the San Francisco-based company.
Analysts and observers said they were not immediately
concerned that the ban in Turkey could embolden other
governments to follow suit and clamp down on Twitter. But the
company's easy-to-use communications service and its
long-running support of free speech have made it a visible
target for some governments.
While Twitter has earned the ire of other governments,
Turkey's move to ban Twitter is particularly noteworthy, said
Jillian York, director for international freedom of expression
at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
"It's a democracy, that's the difference. This is a country
that actually has legitimate elections," said York. "That could
set a dangerous precedent."
"I do think there's a risk democracies could do this," she
added. "I don't think most would go so far as (banning) the
entire site. I think instead what we'll see is more pressure
being put on Twitter to block certain content."
Wall Street remains more focused on Twitter's overall growth
prospects and its budding advertising business, with Twitter's
stock finishing Friday's regular trading session up 1.6 percent
at $50.92 despite the situation in Turkey.
"If it does have any ripple effects, then obviously we would
be concerned, but at this point I think it's isolated," said
Arvind Bhatia of Stern, Agee & Leach.
But he noted that Twitter does have more political risk than
other social media companies such as Facebook Inc, where
messages tend to be shared among private groups rather than
posted to the general public. Twitter also allows users to post
messages under pseudonyms, instead of using their real
identities, making it a popular choice among protesters.
Twitter is one of the most popular communications channels
in Turkey. Outraged Turkish users took to Twitter on Friday,
mocking the ban by circumventing the restrictions through
virtual private networks and text messages.
A court in Turkey blocked access to Twitter after Erdogan's
defiant vow, on the campaign trail on Thursday ahead of March 30
local elections, to "wipe out" the social media service,
whatever the international community had to say about it.
The order followed a document posted on Twitter that
purported to be transcripts of phone conversations relating to a
corruption investigation of former cabinet ministers close to
Erdogan.
Industry Minister Fikri Isik said talks with Twitter were
taking place and the ban would be lifted if the San
Francisco-based firm appointed a representative in Turkey and
agreed to block specific content when requested by Turkish
courts.
A Twitter spokesman declined to say whether it would appoint
someone in Turkey but said it was moving forward in talks with
the government.
Twitter has said it stands with users in Turkey and
published a tweet to Turkish users instructing them on how to
continue tweeting via SMS text message.
The clash with the Turkish government highlighted the broad
policy challenges facing Twitter, which enjoys significant
traction precisely in countries like Turkey, Saudi Arabia and
Brazil, where restrictive speech laws and the reach of
government censors have conflicted with Twitter's free-speech
principles.
Because of its nature as a public, broadcast medium and its
viral network model, where information (or rumors) can spread
exponentially through "retweets," Twitter has been viewed as a
particularly destabilizing force.
Twitter was blocked for roughly four years in Iran following
protests during its 2009 presidential election, while David
Cameron, the British Prime Minister, suggested during the London
riots in 2011 that he might block the service, although never
followed through.
The Turkish ban this week came just days after Chief
Executive Dick Costolo paid his first visit to China, where
Twitter has also been banned since 2009. Twitter downplayed the
likelihood of opening an office in the world's largest Internet
market, but the visit highlighted the tension between Twitter's
values and its business objectives.
