By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Twitpic, an early online
service that allows Internet users to share photos on the
Twitter Inc social network, is shutting down due to
what it said were legal threats from Twitter.
The dispute revolves around Twitpic's effort to have its
name approved as a trademark, which Twitter appears to believe
violates its own trademark.
Twitpic gained a loyal following after its 2008 launch for
allowing users to post photos on Twitter's social network.
Twitter has since added its own photo-sharing feature directly
within its Web service.
Noah Everett, the founder of the 6-year-old service, said in
a blog post on Thursday that Twitter recently contacted his firm
demanding that it abandon its trademark application. If Twitpic
did not comply, Everett wrote, Twitter said his service risked
losing access to the Twitter API - the technology specification
that allows Twitpic to work with Twitter.
"Unfortunately we do not have the resources to fend off a
large company like Twitter to maintain our mark which we believe
wholeheartedly is rightfully ours. Therefore, we have decided to
shut down Twitpic," Everett wrote.
Twitter, which has 271 million monthly users, said in a
statement that it was "sad" to see Twitpic shut down its
service. "We encourage developers to build on top of the Twitter
service, as Twitpic has done for years, and we made it clear
that they could operate using the Twitpic name. Of course, we
also have to protect our brand, and that includes trademarks
tied to the brand," Twitter said.
The dispute with Twitpic is not the first time that Twitter
has tangled with third-party apps and services that are based on
its social network. In 2011 Twitter temporarily blocked
UberTwitter, a mobile app that offered a specialized way to use
Twitter, for violating Twitter's trademark and its policies.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)