By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 Twitter Inc, the social
network known for its 140-character messages, hinted at the
direction of its evolution on Thursday with the launch of a new
streaming video service for smartphones.
The service, called Vine, records six-second-long video
clips, which can then be seamlessly embedded within tweets.
The foray into video marks the beginning of a new thread in
Twitter's development, which evolved from a simple SMS
text-messaging service in its early days into a platform that
now delivers multimedia content.
Privately held Twitter, which was founded in 2006 and is now
expected by analysts to go public within two years, has spent
the past year encouraging marketers to use its multimedia
capabilities to deliver ads.
"Like Tweets, the brevity of videos on Vine (six seconds or
less) inspires creativity," Michael Sippey, a Twitter vice
president, said on the company's blog.
Twitter's increasing emphasis on delivering video through
its network has stirred speculation that it could eventually
host longer content and grow into a bona fide media broadcaster.
The network has supported embedded YouTube videos
since 2009, but for the first time, Twitter itself will host
video content with Vine.
Thursday's roll-out was the product of Twitter's 2012
acquisition of Vine, then a three-person startup based in New
York. Twitter has spent recent months integrating Vine's video
technology into its service, as well as launching Vine as an
independent app for Apple's iPhone.