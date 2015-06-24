LONDON, June 24 British broadcaster ITV said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the producer of shows such as Educating Yorkshire and The Hotel Inspector for an initial 55 million pounds ($87 million).

The company said on Wednesday it had acquired a 75 percent stake in Twofour Group from LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, and had agreed options to buy the rest in future.

Twofour, which has production labels in the UK and United States, will support ITV's growth internationally, the firm said.

ITV said the maximum consideration for Twofour, including an option for Twofour to buy out a separate subsidiary, was 280 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6346 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)