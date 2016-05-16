BRIEF-CDK Global says Q2 GAAP revenues up 5% to $547.8 mln
* CDK Global reports second quarter results and updates FY 2017 outlook; provides return of capital and leverage targets through calendar year 2019
May 16 TWR Entertainment :
* Says initial public offering of 21,500,000 common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "8492" from May 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ze7T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CDK Global reports second quarter results and updates FY 2017 outlook; provides return of capital and leverage targets through calendar year 2019
* Mitek reports 25% revenue growth in first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Melia Hotels, four tour operators under investigation (Adds details of inquiry, more on Commission digital push)