BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
Oct 28 TxCell SA :
* Achieves positive results for Col-Treg in a model of autoimmune uveitis
* Col-Treg is second product candidate from ASTrIA platform in model of autoimmune uveitis
* Results generated in model include pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic data showing reduction in severity of uveitis on clinical and histologic measures
* GLP toxicology results indicate good safety profile for Col-Treg
* Plans to obtain for Col-Treg orphan drug designations in European Union and United States
* Intends to launch in Q2 2015 placebo-controlled proof of principle clinical study for treatment of patients with autoimmune uveitis
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis