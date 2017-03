Dec 17 Txcell SA :

* Txcell receives EU orphan drug designation for Col-Treg in the treatment of non-infectious uveitis

* Placebo-Controlled, dose-ranging proof of principle clinical study in autoimmune uveitis for Col-Treg planned to start in H1 2015

* Topline results of principle clinical study in autoimmune uveitis for Col-Treg expected mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)