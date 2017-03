Jan 27 Txcell SA :

* Receives 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) from Bpifrance for Ovasave clinical development in refractory Crohn's disease

* Top line results of study on Ovasave are expected at end of 2016 / early 2017