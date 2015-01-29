BRIEF-Online part of Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,601.4 times amount on offer
Jan 29 Txcell SA :
* Receives interim payment of 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million) by Trizell within collaboration contract for Ovasave
* Payment following the inclusion of the first patient in phase IIb of the clinical study in refractory Crohn's disease
* The contract has a potential value estimated at 76 million euros plus royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Sunday there is a possibility that his group could support a tax reform plan that is not revenue neutral.