Jan 29 Txcell SA :

* Receives interim payment of 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million) by Trizell within collaboration contract for Ovasave

* Payment following the inclusion of the first patient in phase IIb of the clinical study in refractory Crohn's disease

* The contract has a potential value estimated at 76 million euros plus royalties