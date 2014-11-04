BRIEF-Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical to sell Yianjin-based pharma
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Nov 4 Txcell SA :
* Nine month revenue of 245,000 euros, including 83,000 euros for Q3 of 2014, compared with no reported revenue during same period in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage:
* Says its unit says change of CEO to Uhm Gi An from Yoon Sung Tae, effective March 17