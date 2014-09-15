Sept 15 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (244.24 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZmonvU; bit.ly/ZmokA8

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)