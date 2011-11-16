* Q4 EPS ex-items $0.92 vs. $0.86 expected

* Q4 sales $4.69 bln, beating Wall Street view

* Says separation into three companies on track

* Sees FY EPS ex-items $3.50 to $3.60

* Shares up 0.2 percent (Adds outlook, analyst comment, stock reaction)

Nov 16 Industrial conglomerate Tyco International Ltd TYC.N reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but gave a fiscal 2012 outlook slightly below Wall Street forecasts.

The maker of security systems, valves and fire safety equipment, forecast fiscal 2012 earnings from continuing operations of $3.50 to $3.60 a share on sales of $17.5 billion to $17.7 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.62 per share, excluding one-time items, on $17.9 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"They tend to be conservative," said analyst Brian Langenberg of Langenberg & Co. Tyco's flow control business, which makes valves, performed better than expected during the quarter, he added.

Tyco posted net income of $400 million, or 85 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $266 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings before special items were 92 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates by 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A lower share count helped boost earnings per share. The company spent $1.3 billion on stock buybacks during the year and has continued repurchasing shares since the end of the quarter.

Sales rose 4 percent to $4.69 billion, above analysts' forecasts of $4.51 billion.

Revenue was up 11 percent in Tyco's security business, which includes ADT, its biggest segment, but operating profit jumped 30 percent, helped in part by improved demand from commercial customers.

This was the first earnings report since Tyco announced plans in September to split into three companies, potentially turning its businesses into acquisition targets. [ID:nL3E7KJ1GA]

Tyco said the split would allow its three businesses -- ADT North America residential security, flow control products and services, and a fire and security business -- to have more options for growth. That split is on track for completion this fiscal year, it said.

Tyco shares were up 0.2 percent at $45.90 in early trading. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)