Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 10 Safety and security product maker Tyco International Ltd said it would buy Industrial Safety Technologies (IST), which makes gas and flame detection gear, from Battery Ventures for $329.5 million.
Tyco shares were down 2 percent at $42.47 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.
The company said it would combine IST with its Scott Safety business, which makes respiratory protection gear and gas and flame detectors.
Tyco expects IST, comprising five companies, to add $140 million to its annual revenue.
The acquisition is expected to close in Tyco's second quarter ending March 28. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.