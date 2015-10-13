BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Q4 EPS 95 cents
* Fourth quarter sales and earnings surge lifts hooker furniture’s fiscal year
Oct 13 Fire safety and security systems maker Tyco International Plc appointed Robert Olson as chief financial officer, effective November.
Olson will succeed Arun Nayar, 65, who will retire and serve in an advisory capacity for the next several months, Tyco said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* P&F Industries Inc says anticipate that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings
* Chaparral Energy announces 2016 year end financial and operational results