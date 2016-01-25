Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Jan 25 Johnson Controls Inc, a maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, said on Monday it would merge with Ireland-based fire protection and security systems maker Tyco International Plc.
Johnson Controls' shareholders will own about 56 percent of the combined company and receive a cash consideration of about $3.9 billion, upon closure of the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb