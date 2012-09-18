* Sees sales growth of 4-5 pct a year for three years

* Targets annual productivity savings of $50 mln

* Expects acquisitions in a 'fragmented' market

* Tyco shares down slightly

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, Sept 18 The new, smaller Tyco International Ltd will accelerate sales growth over the next three years and expects profit to rise 15 percent annually, the company's incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.

Tyco is splitting into three separate companies, a process due to be completed early next month. The new Tyco will consist of the company's fire and security businesses.

The new Tyco will grow core sales by 4 percent to 5 percent a year while expanding margins, boosting productivity and investing in acquisitions, incoming CEO George Oliver told an investor conference.

The slimmed-down company, with estimated sales of $10.4 billion in fiscal 2012, will be the world's leading "pure play" in fire and security, participating in a $100 billion market for safety products and services, Oliver said.

"The industry is very fragmented," he said, adding that the top five installation and service providers together command only a quarter of the market. "We'll continue to consolidate."

Oliver is taking over from Ed Breen, who oversaw a decade-long transformation of the company. Breen will step into non-executive roles after the split.

Tyco rivals in the fire and security market include United Technologies Corp, Stanley Black & Decker, Honeywell International Inc and Germany's Siemens AG .

Tyco expects to accelerate its sales from services and expand in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil and the Middle East, Oliver said. To cut costs, it plans to consolidate offices and simplify its process for buying raw materials.

Improving productivity by $50 million a year will add 5 percentage points to annual profit growth, the company said. Overall, Tyco targets 15 percent annual growth in earnings per share over the next three years.

Tyco shareholders on Monday approved the company's break-up into three companies: the fire and security business, ADT residential security services, and a flow-control business that will merge with Pentair Inc.

Tyco will retain the ADT brand outside North America. Tyco will primarily serve commercial and institutional clients, such as property developers and government buildings, with a smaller proportion of sales coming from residential, small business and industrial markets.

Tyco shares were down 0.3 percent at $54.75 in early trading.