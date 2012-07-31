* Q3 shr ex items $1.01 vs. $0.93 expected

* Q3 sales up 4 pct to $4.46 bln

* Separation on track for September

* Shares up 2 pct in early trading (Adds detail on outlook, executive move, stock reaction)

By Nick Zieminski

July 31 Tyco International Ltd, which is in the process of splitting into three companies, reported a forecast-beating quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is on track to complete its breakup in September.

The provider of fire and safety systems, maker of industrial valves and parent of ADT home security systems is writing the final chapter of a decade-long story under Chief Executive Ed Breen, who has been widely credited for stabilizing a conglomerate once mired in an accounting scandal.

Tyco shares gained 2 percent to $54.92.

Net earnings fell to $242 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 29 from $359 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, were $1.01 a share, the highest in five years, as all three segments showed higher profit margins. The results topped average analyst forecasts by 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $4.46 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $4.54 billion, as the strong U.S. dollar reduced sales more than expected.

Tyco's biggest segment, which makes fire safety and commercial security systems, posted a 3 percent sales gain, but operating income jumped by a double-digit percentage rate, helped by cost-cuts, a shift to high-margin service revenue, and increased volumes.

ADT, which serves the North American residential market, reported that more accounts were adopting its high-tech Pulse home automation systems, helping boost average revenue per subscriber.

The proposed break-up of the company into three businesses is on track for the end of September, Tyco said.

ADT and Tyco Fire and Security will be stand-alone companies and will hold an investor day on September 18. Tyco has already agreed to merge its flow control business with Pentair Inc , a deal that would double Pentair's size and make it the largest player in its sector.

Order growth slowed from the prior quarter but was above last year's pace. Tyco did not provide a quarterly earnings forecast for its fiscal fourth quarter, citing the break-up, but said its full-year results look on track to exceed its most recent forecast of $3.65 a share, which is 2 cents below current Wall Street estimates.

Separately, engineering company Harsco said Tuesday its new Chief Executive will come over from Tyco. Patrick Decker, who has led Tyco's $3.6 billion valves and controls business for five years, will join Harsco on September 10. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)