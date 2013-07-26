July 26 Tyco International Ltd, a maker of fire safety and security systems, reported a marginal rise in operating profit, helped by higher recurring service and global products revenue.

Net segment operating income before special items rose to $375 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter from $369 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

The normalized earnings per share before special items number is adjusted to reflect a split in the company's business last year.

Tyco International split into three businesses in September, spinning off its North American residential security business into ADT Corp and selling its flow control unit to Pentair Ltd.