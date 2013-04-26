April 26 Tyco International Ltd, a maker of fire safety and security systems, reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit as it took a $124 million charge, almost half of which was related to an environmental issue at a plant in Wisconsin.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders fell to $74 million, or 16 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $134 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the charge, the company earned 42 cents per share.