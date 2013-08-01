By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Aug 1 Tylenol and other painkillers
containing the ingredient acetaminophen can cause potentially
deadly rashes and blistering of the skin, U.S. health regulators
warned on Thursday.
Companies that sell prescription acetaminophen will be
required to add a warning about the risk of rash to the
prescribing information, the Food and Drug Administration said.
Two of the skin conditions, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and
toxic epidermal necrolysis, can be fatal. They typically begin
with flu-like symptoms, followed by rash, blistering, and the
detachment of the upper surface of the skin, the FDA said.
A separate condition, acute generalized exanthematous
pustulosis, is typically not life-threatening and is
characterized by the sudden appearance of red skin containing
dozens or hundreds of small blisters filled with white or yellow
fluid.
The warning is based on new information gleaned from the
FDA's data base of reported adverse events and medical
literature. The agency said it is difficult to determine how
frequently such skin reactions occur due to the widespread use
of the drug, but it is likely the events occur rarely.
Other drugs used to treat fever and pain such as ibuprofen
and naproxen also carry the risk of serious skin conditions, but
the risk is already described in the warning section of those
drug labels, the FDA said.
The agency will also request or encourage companies who sell
acetaminophen products over the counter to add warnings about
the rash risk.