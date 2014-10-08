BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications clarifies on Disposal of shares in Worldcall Telecom
* Written off entire investment in Worldcall Telecom and impact has been reflected in accounts of 2015 and 2016
Oct 8 Tylko Pilka SA :
* Says changes name to ArtP Capital SA
* Says increases capital to 2,545,666.60 zlotys via share issuance of 1.5 million series H shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to start the week on a soft footing after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, while a likely U.S. interest rate hike may dampen tourist and real-estate related shares.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.