May 16 Tyman Plc

* Trading in first four months of 2014 has been in line with management's expectations

* Revenues from continuing operations ("revenues") for period ended 30 april 2014 increased by approximately 34 percent

* Amesbury and truth businesses have seen an encouraging start to 2014 with revenues running slightly ahead of 2013 in four months to april

* Canadian market has also seen a solid start to 2014 with improved market sentiment and is trading ahead of early 2013 comparatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: