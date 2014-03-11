UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
March 11 Tyman PLC : * FY revenue 298.1 million pounds versus 228.8 million pounds * Underlying operating profit 32.3 million pounds + 40.9 % * Dividend per share 6.00 P * Truth overall synergy target increased to US$8.0 million from 2015 with
US$5.0 million now expected to be delivered in 2014 * Strong performance from grouphomesafe with good contributions from fab & fix and era * - difficult end markets combined with investment in manufacturing footprint and management structures led to a small loss in schlegel intl * The current year has started well and in line with our expectations across each of the divisions * Profit before taxation 0.8 million pounds * Source text
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.