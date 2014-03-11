March 11 Tyman PLC : * FY revenue 298.1 million pounds versus 228.8 million pounds * Underlying operating profit 32.3 million pounds + 40.9 % * Dividend per share 6.00 P * Truth overall synergy target increased to US$8.0 million from 2015 with

US$5.0 million now expected to be delivered in 2014 * Strong performance from grouphomesafe with good contributions from fab & fix and era * - difficult end markets combined with investment in manufacturing footprint and management structures led to a small loss in schlegel intl * The current year has started well and in line with our expectations across each of the divisions * Profit before taxation 0.8 million pounds * Source text