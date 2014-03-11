March 11 Tyman Plc, a maker of window and door parts, said full-year underlying operating profit rose 41 percent, driven by a rebound in construction in Britain and North America.

The company said underlying operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 32.3 million pounds ($53.7 million) from 23.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 30 percent to 298.1 million pounds.

Tyman, which makes extrusions, seals and locks for window and doors, reported a pretax profit from continuing operations of 794,000 pounds, compared with a pretax loss of 25.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Shares in the London-based company closed at 264 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.