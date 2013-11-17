Nov 17 Typhoon Haiyan could inflict between $6.5
billion and $14.5 billion in total damages, but because
insurance penetration in the Philippines in low, insured losses
will likely only range between $300 million and $700 million,
according to risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide.
The Philippines is facing an enormous rebuilding task from
Typhoon Haiyan, which killed at least 3,681 people. Some 1,186
are still missing and many isolated communities have yet to
receive significant aid despite a massive international relief
effort. (For more on the typhoon, click:
AIR Worldwide published a report on Sunday outlining the
billions of dollars in damages that have affected residential,
commercial and agricultural properties. The report noted that
many residential and commercial buildings were destroyed,
including the airport in Tacloban.
The firm said it was difficult to provide an accurate
estimate of the storm's exact strength because measurement
devices were destroyed.
