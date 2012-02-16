LONDON Feb 16 Event-driven hedge fund
Tyrus Capital has made a strong start to 2012, one of several
managers to benefit from this year's revival in European
corporate deal making.
The flagship $1.8 billion fund at the London-based firm, run
by Tony Chedraoui, rose 3.74 percent by Feb. 3, one source who
has seen the numbers said, outperforming a benchmark index.
The event-driven fund is among a number that make money by
taking positions on corporate activities like mergers,
bankruptcies and restructurings and have profited during the
first few weeks of the year.
Deals like Roche's $5.7 billion bid for Illumina
, ABB's $3.9 billion offer for Thomas Betts
and Glencore's mammoth $41 billion approach for
Xstrata have attracted the attention of funds.
The average event-driven fund was up 2.4 percent in January,
slightly behind a 2.63 percent rise in the HFRI Fund Weighted
Composite Index, data from Hedge Fund Research shows.
Chedraoui, who launched Tyrus Capital in 2009, is considered
by his peers as one of London's top managers in the event-driven
sector after several profitable years running money at Deephaven
Capital.
To make money, event-driven funds need factors specific to
individual companies to determine the prices of the shares they
trade. This was a tough task in 2011 when wider economic
uncertainty trumped any company-specific news. For example, in
many cases firms were forced to postpone buyout plans until the
economic outlook became clearer.
But this year economic worries are having less of an impact
on individual share prices making it easier to trade, one
manager who operates in the sector said.
"Last year 99 percent of stock prices were driven by macro,
but this year it's 80 percent stock specific and 20 percent
macro," he said.
Chedraoui's main fund fell 0.18 percent last year.
Other managers in the event-driven sector, including
ex-Goldman Sachs star Pierre-Henri Flamand's Edoma
Partners, also struggled to make money last year.
While corporate deal flow in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa is still down on previous years, encouraging many funds
to turn to the more robust U.S. market, a more stable
environment in 2012 is fuelling hopes of a revival in EMEA.
Other deals attracting hedge fund attention include software
maker Misys's takeover of Swiss rival Temenos,
sources familiar with the sector say.
Tyrus, which runs a total of $2.7 billion across two funds,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douwe Miedema and Erica
Billingham)