BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics trial results continue to indicate positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
May 5 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said its profit more than doubled in the second quarter, mainly due to strong demand for chicken.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $213 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 29 from $95 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $9.03 billion.
Tyson's chicken sales rose about 4 percent to $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.