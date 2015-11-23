Nov 23 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S.
meat processor, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly sales,
helped by higher demand for chicken and as the Hillshire Brands
acquisition boosted sales of prepared foods.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $258 million, or 63
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, from $137
million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $10.51 billion from $10.11 billion a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles adn Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)