MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, said it would sell its Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses to Pilgrims Pride Corp parent JBS SA for $575 million.
Tyson, which also reported a 10.9 percent rise in quarterly sales, said it would use the sale proceeds to pay down debt associated with its $7.7 billion acquisition of Hillshire Brands Co.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose 4.4 percent to $260 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 28, from $249 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $9.68 billion from $8.73 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.