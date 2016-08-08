BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower feed and livestock costs.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $484 million, or $1.25 per share, in the third quarter ended July 2, from $343 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $9.40 billion from $10.07 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT