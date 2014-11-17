Nov 17 Tyson Foods expects fed cattle
supplies to be down about 4 percent in 2015, Chief Executive
Officer Donnie Smith said during a conference call with analysts
on Monday.
The company, which recently bought sausage seller Hillshire
Brands, also said it expects fed cattle supplies to be flat to
down about 1 percent in 2016.
Tyson expects a 2 percent to 3 percent expansion in hog
supplies in fiscal 2015. That growth would be on top of reduced
supplies last year, due to the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
virus (PEDv).
"It appears there will be fewer instances of PEDv," Smith
said.
Smith forecast a roughly 3 percent increase in chicken
supplies this fiscal year. Demand for chicken is expected to
remain strong as consumers move away from pricier beef and pork.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)