By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, June 21
CHICAGO, June 21 Tyson Foods Inc will
test a new way to render chickens unconscious before slaughter,
the company said on Wednesday, in the latest sign that
heightened concerns about animal welfare are affecting U.S. meat
processors.
Within the next year, Tyson, the biggest U.S. chicken
company, will launch a pilot program at two processing plants to
use gas instead of electricity to stun birds before they are
killed.
Poultry companies render birds unconscious prior to
slaughter so they do not feel pain and have increasingly
explored gas as a potentially more humane option. Consumers and
some restaurants have also called for more humane practices.
Tyson's program "is a very significant step forward for us
in understanding if this is scalable," Justin Whitmore, chief
sustainability officer, said in an interview.
The project is part of a broader shift in production
practices in the U.S. poultry industry, in which companies have
also backed away from antibiotics due to health concerns. Such
changes generally increase production costs.
Tyson also announced a new video monitoring system to ensure
live chickens are handled properly, after saying last year that
it had not done enough to stop the mistreatment of animals.
Whitmore declined to discuss costs of Tyson's gas stunning
project.
In January, U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp
touted GNP Company's use of gas stunning when
it paid $350 million to buy the smaller rival.
In GNP's system, birds were lowered into a sealed tunnel in
specially designed modules where the amount of carbon dioxide
gradually rose to 70 percent from 5 percent, according to the
company. In minutes, the birds passed out as carbon dioxide
displaced oxygen in the air.
With gas stunning, chickens are unconscious when they are
shackled for slaughter. Some companies view this as more humane
than stunning them afterward with electricity.
Perdue Farms, another rival, is retrofitting a Delaware
plant to stun chickens with gas, instead of electricity, and
expects it to be operational by year's end, spokeswoman Andrea
Staub said. The company has a goal to eventually use the method
at all processing facilities.
Panera Bread Co, food service company Sodexo
and Hormel Foods Corp's Applegate brand have
each said they want to buy chicken from U.S. birds rendered
unconscious by a multi-step gas stunning process by 2024.
McDonald's Corp is evaluating the method,
spokeswoman Becca Hary said, after failing in 2009 to find
conclusive evidence that it was better for birds.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)