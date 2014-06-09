June 8 Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The amount of Tyson's bid could not be immediately learned.

Pilgrim's Pride, which is majority owned by Brazilian meat processing company JBS S.A., had offered $55 per share for Hillshire which valued the company at $7.7 billion including debt.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Tyson had beat out Pilgrim's Pride.

Hillshire, Pilgrim's Pride and Tyson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Nick Zieminski)