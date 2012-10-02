Oct 2 The head of the Humane Society of the
United States is running for a seat on the board of Tyson Foods
Inc, the latest move by the largest U.S. animal
protection group in its bid to stop the use of confining stalls
for housing pregnant sows.
Humane Society President and Chief Executive Wayne Pacelle
will urge Tyson, the nation's largest meat company, to commit to
a time frame for eliminating the use of gestation crates, the
group said on Tuesday.
The animal protection group already has secured such
promises from companies ranging from meat producers like
Smithfield Foods Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, ConAgra
Foods Inc and Hillshire Brands Co to restaurant
operators and major grocery sellers.
Activist investor Carl Icahn has agreed to advise Pacelle in
his campaign but has warned that the fight will be difficult,
the society said.
The move announced on Tuesday represents an escalation of
the Humane Society's efforts to use shareholder advocacy to
pressure food and agriculture companies to change their
practices, according to the group, which holds more than 300
shares in Tyson.
"We're not surprised Wayne Pacelle wants to sit on our
board," said Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson, who added that the
company is handling the nomination according to the law and
company by-laws.
"We're committed to humane animal treatment and expect the
same from the independent family farmers who supply us with
chickens, hogs and cattle," Mickelson said, reiterating previous
statements from the company.
Gestation crates are typically metal enclosures, about 7
feet long and 2 feet wide, in which a breeding sow is housed for
much of her adult life.