May 7 Tyson Foods Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Monday, helped by international demand and price increases.

The nation's top meat processor said net income was $166 million, or 44 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, up from $159 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $8.27 billion from $8.0 billion. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by John Wallace)