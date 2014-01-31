Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
Jan 31 Tyson Foods Inc said on Friday the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) will decrease pork production by 2 percent to 4 percent.
Tyson made the comments during its quarterly earning conference call. PEDv is a fatal pig virus that is spreading across the United States and Canada. Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, is the largest U.S. meat processor.
Tyson reported net income rose to $254 million, or 72 cents per share, from $173 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier, beating analysts estimates.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.