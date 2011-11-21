* Q4 EPS $0.26 vs estimate $0.32

* Sales $8.40 bln vs estimate $8.20 bln

* Sees FY12 sales more than $34 bln vs est $34.01 bln (Adds comparison with profit estimate, operating margins, sales outlook)

Nov 21 Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), the largest U.S. meat processor, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on higher grain and feed costs and said it expected them to keep rising this fiscal year.

However, sales came in stronger than Wall Street had expected because of higher prices, and Tyson gave a fiscal-year revenue forecast mostly in line with analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, net income attributable to Tyson fell to $97 million, or 26 cents a share, from $213 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 13 percent to $8.40 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $8.20 billion.

The company's operating margin fell to 2 percent from 5.3 percent.

Tyson expects fiscal 2012 sales of more than $34 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $34.01 billion. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)