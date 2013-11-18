Nov 18 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Completes record year as fourth quarter earnings increased
23% to $0.70; poised for strong growth in 2014
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.26 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2014 sales $36 billion
* Says declares 50% increase on quarterly dividend from $0.05
to $0.075 on shares of class a common stock
* In fiscal 2014, expect overall domestic protein production
(chicken, beef, pork and Turkey) to increase about 1% from
fiscal 2013 levels
* Q4 sales $8.90 billion versus $8.32 billion last year
* Says expect to see a reduction of industry fed cattle
supplies of 2-3% in fiscal 2014 as compared to fiscal 2013
* Says expect fiscal 2014 capital expenditures to approximate
$700 million
* Says expect industry hog supplies to increase 1-2% in fiscal
2014 and exports to improve compared to fiscal 2013
* Says expect to continue repurchasing shares under share
repurchase program
