Aug 5 Tyson Foods Inc on Monday reported
a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit on sustained
demand for chicken and a rebound in its beef business, and it
forecast higher sales for the next fiscal year than analysts
have estimated.
Shares of the largest U.S. meat producer jumped to all-time
highs after the report, up 4.2 percent at $29.70 in midday
trading after rising as high as $29.85.
U.S. meat producers are coming off a tough year when higher
feed costs crimped margins. This in turn pushed up meat prices,
prompting many shoppers and restaurants to choose lower-priced
chicken products instead of other meats.
As prices for corn and other feeds ease, companies like
Tyson should benefit.
At the same time, restricted supply and stronger exports to
Japan should support higher beef prices, D.A. Davidson & Co
analyst Timothy Ramey said.
Analysts said higher beef and pork prices should keep
boosting demand for chicken.
During the latest quarter, beef prices were up 2.9 percent
per pound from a year earlier, supported in part by people who
will always want their rib eye steaks and other cuts, analysts
said.
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson forecast fiscal 2014 sales
of about $36 billion, about $1 billion higher than the analysts'
average estimate, on growth in domestic sales of pre-cooked and
other "value-added" chicken products, prepared food sales and
international chicken production.
Net income from continuing operations jumped to $249
million, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on
June 29 from $79 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier,
when the company booked a charge of 29 cents per share related
to early repayment of debt.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 60 cents per
share for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Chicken sales were up nearly 11 percent at $3.16 billion,
while beef sales rose about 7 percent to $3.72 billion.
Pork sales fell 0.9 percent to $1.33 billion.
