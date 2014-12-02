BRIEF-Idogen: important patent application receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO
* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application
Dec 2 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says Tianjin Pharmaceutical (Singapore) International Investment Pte. Ltd bought 4.6 million S-shares of the company on Dec 1, stakes increased to 44.665 percent from 44.043 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8stHX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor