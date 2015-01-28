BRIEF-Polmed FY net profit drops to 4.3 million zlotys YoY
* Reported on Thursday FY revenue of 92.1 million zlotys ($23.24 million)versus 72.9 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 836.1 million yuan ($133.83 million) by issuing no more than 65.2 million shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wAiioq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2475 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hungary's Richter says its board proposes 106 forints ($0.3692) per share dividend on 2016 results - statement