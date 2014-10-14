TORONTO Oct 14 U.S. Steel Canada said on
Tuesday it has reached a tentative deal with union leaders on a
contract for workers at its Hamilton Works operations in
Ontario.
U.S. Steel Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of parent U.S.
Steel Corp, was recently granted creditor protection by
the Ontario Superior Court as it attempts to restructure its
operations.
Its current contract with workers at its Hamilton Works
operations, some 70 kilometers west of Toronto, is due to expire
on Oct. 15.
The terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed and
the deal remains subject to ratification by members of United
Steelworkers (USW) Local 1005.
"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with
USW Local 1005 that will add stability to our operations and
give confidence to our employees, our customers and other
stakeholders that U. S. Steel Canada remains committed to
serving the Canadian and North American markets," said Michael
McQuade, president and general manager of U.S. Steel Canada.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)