TORONTO, Sept 18 United States Steel Corp's
Canadian unit is looking at ways Canadian governments
could help with its restructuring efforts, its spokesman said on
Thursday.
The company's Canadian unit filed for bankruptcy protection
earlier this week.
"We have been investigating ways in which it might be
possible for the senior levels of government to assist in our
restructuring efforts," Trevor Harris, the company's spokesman,
in an email.
Separately, an Ontario government spokeswoman said the
government had been working with U.S. Steel for about eight
months to help find a "workable solution" for its Canadian
assets. She did not say what the talks focused on.
