March 25 United States Steel Corp said it
would consolidate its North American flat-rolled operations and
temporarily idle its operations at Granite City, Illinois.
The company is issuing notices to 2,080 workers at Granite
City Works under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining
Notification Act as part of the consolidation.
U. S. Steel had about 23,000 employees in North America and
about 12,500 in Europe as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory
filing. (bit.ly/1CXY41m)
