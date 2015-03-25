March 25 United States Steel Corp said it would consolidate its North American flat-rolled operations and temporarily idle its operations at Granite City, Illinois.

The company is issuing notices to 2,080 workers at Granite City Works under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act as part of the consolidation.

U. S. Steel had about 23,000 employees in North America and about 12,500 in Europe as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1CXY41m) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)