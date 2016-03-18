March 18 United States Steel Corp said it
would idle plants and lay off workers in Alabama, Ohio and Texas
as it tries to keep a lid on costs to tackle a steep fall in
steel prices.
The company said the layoffs could impact 650 union and 120
non-union workers at Fairfield Tubular in Alabama, Lone Star
Tubular in Texas and Lorain in Ohio, along with its Oilwell
Services and sales office in Houston.
Steelmakers worldwide have struggled for years as a global
surplus has expanded, weighing on prices and stoking tensions
between major exporting countries.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it will slap
anti-dumping duties on certain hot-rolled steel products from
seven countries in a preliminary ruling that followed a
complaint by U.S. steelmakers last year.
U.S. Steel reported a bigger-than-expected loss and a 37
percent fall in sales in its latest fourth quarter.
Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company closed
up 2.2 pct at $15.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
