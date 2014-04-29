European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
April 29 United States Steel Corp returned to profit in the first quarter, results on Tuesday showed, helped by higher commercial prices for its products and the impact of the company's cost-cutting program.
The Pittsburgh-based company reported net income of $52 million, or 34 cents a diluted share, versus a loss of $73 million, or 51 cents a diluted share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin